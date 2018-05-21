2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: They Dreamed a Dream Role... Find Out What the Drama League Nominees Want to Star in Next!

May. 21, 2018  

On Friday afternoon, the best of Broadway gathered as the Drama League announced the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet to chat with the nominees and we asked them to share a dream role that they know they are totally wrong for. Find out their hilarious responses below!

Check out a full list of winners here.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

BWW TV: They Dreamed a Dream Role... Find Out What the Drama League Nominees Want to Star in Next!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Marissa Jaret Winokur to Perform Cut Song in Hollywood Bowl's BEAUTY & THE BEAST
  • BWW TV: They Dreamed a Dream Role... Find Out What the Drama League Nominees Want to Star in Next!
  • BWW TV: Natalie Kassanga and Jay Perry Talk MOTOWN THE MUSICAL
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Creative Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Acting Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!
  • BWW TV: Broadway Get Ready to Battle! Go Inside Rehearsals for Idina Menzel's A BroaderWay Karaoke Benefit

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       