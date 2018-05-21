CAROUSEL
Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Gets Back in the Bigelow Flow with CAROUSEL Co-Star Renee Fleming

May. 21, 2018  

It wasn't long ago that Joshua Henry, who recently starred in the original Chicago company of Hamilton, brought us #HamJams- his own versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tunes. Now he's playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel (a performance for which he just earned his third Tony nomination) and he's mixing up the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!

Watch below as he is joined by his cast mate, opera legend Renee Fleming for a jazzy rendition of the show's sailor anthem, Blow High, Blow Low.


buy tickets

Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Tina Fey Tries to Join MEAN GIRLS on Broadway in Saturday Night Live Sketch
  • VIDEO: Tina Fey's Sarah Palin Sings 'What I Did For Love' from A CHORUS LINE on SNL
  • VIDEO: Grab Your Grandma and Enter Paper Mill Playhouse's 'Generations' Contest to Win Tickets to HALF TIME, Season Subscription
  • VIDEO: Diana Rigg Talks MY FAIR LADY, Game of Thrones, and More on CBS Sunday Morning
  • VIDEO: SOFT POWER Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 7- Tina Fey Graces the Tony Stage

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       