VIDEO: Joshua Henry Gets Back in the Bigelow Flow with CAROUSEL Co-Star Renee Fleming

Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

It wasn't long ago that Joshua Henry, who recently starred in the original Chicago company of Hamilton, brought us #HamJams- his own versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tunes. Now he's playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel (a performance for which he just earned his third Tony nomination) and he's mixing up the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!

Watch below as he is joined by his cast mate, opera legend Renee Fleming for a jazzy rendition of the show's sailor anthem, Blow High, Blow Low.

#BigelowFlows ??? here at @carouselbroadway DELIVERING for the fans is what we're about. You asked for her..welcome queen ?? @ReneeFlemingMusic, slaying us with straight-up jazz! Props to the Blow High Blow Low backup boys, Jess LeProtto, @JacobKeithW, and @AhmadSimmons ?? comment below????and suggest nexts week's flow! A post shared by Joshua Henry (@joshuahenryofficial) on May 21, 2018 at 5:50am PDT



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You