Brief 5/14: The Actors Fund Gala, Broadway Bets, and More!

by Stage Tube - May 13, 2018

On last night's Saturday Night Live, a cast of 'children' attempted to put on a kid-friendly production of Rent. In the sketch, director Lowell Dubbins (Mikey Day) chats with journalist Janet (Cecily Strong) about his children's production (Kyle Mooney, Amy Schumer) of Lil' Rent. Amy Schumer even sings a bit of their version of 'Out Tonight.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Performs 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE Dressed as a Unicorn

by Stage Tube - May 13, 2018

Ryan Reynolds shocked audiences when he made a surprise appearance on the Korean television show King of Mask Singer. The concept of the show is similar to The Voice, but with the added element of elaborate costumes instead of singing while judges' backs are turned.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: First Look at THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY Before Its World Premiere

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 13, 2018

From the creators of the Tony-Award winning The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and creative team behind the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival of On The Town comes the World Premiere of The Royal Family of Broadway, a masterful musical comedy love letter to the Great White Way. Check out a behind the scenes look at the cast in rehearsal below!. (more...)

4) Broadway at the Cabaret: Katharine McPhee, Eva Noblezada, Jennifer Sanchez & More!

by BWW News Desk - May 13, 2018

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

5) WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: David Morse

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 13, 2018

Watch below as David tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride).

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Actors Fund honors Chita Rivera, Uma Thurman, Warren Beatty, and Kenny Leon at its annual gala tonight!

-Steve Martin, Michael Cera, Tony Yazbeck, and more will appear at BROADWAY BETS 2018 today!

-Emily Padgett, Ariana DeBose, and Jeff Blumenkrantz lead the cast of the SONGS IN THE KEY OF EQUALITY benefit concert tonight!

-CAROUSEL performs a special matinee benefitting The Actors Fund today!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: Fairest of Them All - Lauren Ambrose Talks Tonys and More!

What we're geeking out over: Carol Channing gets a thumbs up! Sneak peek of new art installation.

Check out more here!

What we're watching: Get a first look at Disney Channel's adaptation of FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL, starring Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff!

Social Butterfly: Watch Amanda Jane Cooper and Jackie Burns sing 'For Good' in new WICKED promo!

