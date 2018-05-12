BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Fairest of Them All- Lauren Ambrose Talks Tonys and More!

May. 12, 2018  

"There are so many great parts out there and this is one of them. You don't get to play them all, but the fact that I get to play this one, in this lifetime, is just so miraculous to me."

Eliza Doolittle is the role of a lifetime and Lauren Ambrose knows it. The Tony nominee just sat down with Richard Ridge to chat about how she landed one of the most coveted roles on Broadway, what her new Tony nomination means to her, and why she just can't get enough of My Fair Lady.

Ambrose's past theater credit's include Broadway's Exit the King, Lincoln Center Theater's Awake and Sing!, Juliet in The Public's Romeo and Juliet, and Ophelia in The Public's Hamlet. She is known for her role as Claire Fisher in Six Feet Under, which she was a two-time Emmy Award nominee, Torchwood, Law & Order, and The X-Files. Her film credits include Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are, Wanderlust, Sleepwalk with Me, Starting Out in the Evening, I'm Coming Over, and The River.?

  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: From Green Girl to Flower Child to Ice Queen- Caissie Levy Talks FROZEN & More!

