BWW TV: Carol Channing Gets a Thumbs Up! Sneak Peek of New Art Installation

May. 11, 2018  

Living legend Carol Channing is getting a one-of-a-kind tribute made up of over 50,000 fingerprints and videos, spawned after the success of the Harvey Milk project in San Francisco. Artist Khoi Nguyen is doing a series of prolific painting/installations of icons like Harvey Milk and Carol Channing that involves interactive technology and consists of thousands of fingerprints from celebrities to the homeless as participants.

With a PHD in mathematics, Nguyen has developed a system where non-painters can contribute to the painting. Each person affix's their fingerprint onto the painting and each fingerprint is linked to a video interview about LGBT issues for the Harvey Milk image and theater or the arts for Carol Channing. The project educates and tributes both the subject and the participants.

Over 43,000 have been contributed to make Harvey Milk, and the Carol Channing image (which is just starting) will soon be visiting New York in the hopes securing participation of the casts of Broadway productions. Check out a sneak preview below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




  BWW TV: Carol Channing Gets a Thumbs Up! Sneak Peek of New Art Installation
