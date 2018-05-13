VIDEO: Saturday Night Live Puts on a Kid-Friendly Production of RENT

On last night's Saturday Night Live, a cast of "children" attempted to put on a kid-friendly production of Rent. In the sketch, director Lowell Dubbins (Mikey Day) chats with journalist Janet (Cecily Strong) about his children's production (Kyle Mooney, Amy Schumer) of Lil' Rent. Amy Schumer even sings a bit of their version of "Out Tonight."

Watch the full sketch below!

