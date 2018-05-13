VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Performs 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE Dressed as a Unicorn

Ryan Reynolds shocked audiences when he made a surprise appearance on the Korean television show King of Mask Singer. The concept of the show is similar to The Voice, but with the added element of elaborate costumes instead of singing while judges' backs are turned.

The actor, who was in Korea promoting Deadpool 2, appeared dressed as a unicorn, complete with a mask, and sang the song 'Tomorrow' from Annie.

When Reynolds revealed himself the judges naturally freaked out. Reynolds swears he didn't tell anymore about the appearance, including his wife Blake Lively.

Watch the clips, including the full performance and the big reveal, below!

