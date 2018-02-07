Brief 2/7: HEY, LOOK ME OVER! Opens at Encores! and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: FALSETTOS Will Launch National Tour in 2019!

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2018

A North American Tour is announced today for the Lincoln Center Theater Broadway Production of FALSETTOS, William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. This production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival when it returned to Broadway in Fall 2016, and this production will tour North America in the coming season.. (more...)

2) SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY to Hold Special Performance for SiriusXM Subscribers

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2018

SiriusXM announced today that Bruce Springsteen will perform "Springsteen on Broadway," his critically-praised Broadway show, at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre for a selected audience of SiriusXM subscribers including faithful E Street Radio channel listeners on Wednesday, March 14.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Talks About Changing Her Name on THE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube - February 06, 2018

Bernadette Peters, currently starring in Hello, Dolly! appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight to talk about her return to Broadway as well as her work on Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle. In the clip below, Peters talks about how her name wouldn't fit on the marquee so she just changed it to 'Peters.' Watch below!. (more...)

4) Next In Line! Taylor Trensch Gets Ready to Officially Wave Through Evan Hansen's Window

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2018

A new star will wave through Evan Hansen's window, beginning tonight. Taylor Trensch, who made a slightly early arrival at the Music Box stage last week, officially takes over in the Tony-winning hit today, Tuesday, February 6, replacing Noah Galvin in the title role. Who is this newest Evan? Get to know him below!. (more...)

5) Nominations Announced for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards; MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, and More!

by BWW News Desk - February 06, 2018

The nominees for the 2018 Helen Hayes Awards were announced on February 5, 2018. One of the country's most prestigious cultural honors, The Helen Hayes Awards recognizes and celebrates excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The National Theatre's Helen Hayes Gallery set the scene for the announcement of nominees in 47 categories for artistic excellence, and the theatre companies eligible for the 2017 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company. The recipient of the 2018 Helen Hayes Tribute will be announced shortly.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-HEY, LOOK ME OVER! opens tonight at City Center Encores!

-AN ORDINARY MUSLIM begins previews tonight at New York Theatre Workshop!

-Joshua Bell and Jeremy Denk collaborate for Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern memorial concert tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos from the starry red carpet for Williamstown Theatre Festival's Gala!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

More photos here.

What we're geeking out over: There could be a new Andrew Lloyd Webber compilation show coming soon!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What we're watching: Watch NEWSICAL's Christine Pedi answer 73 questions as Liza Minnelli!

Social Butterfly: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and more original BOOK OF MORMON Stars reunited in a new photo Gad posted to Twitter!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles