Photo Coverage: It's Showtime! On the Starry Red Carpet for Williamstown Theatre Festival's Gala

Just last night, the Tony Award-winning and acclaimed Williamstown Theatre Festival celebrated its annual gala, honoring Gary Levine, President of Programming at Showtime® and Former Managing Director at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Guests included Williamstown Theatre Festival Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield, honoree Gary Levine, along with WTF alumni and supporters including Matthew Broderick, Mandy Patinkin, Emmy Rossum, James Naughton, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessica Hecht, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Rachel Chavkin, Carmen Cusack, Ann Harada, Joshua Boone, Jane Kaczmarek, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and more.

Announced just last night was the 64th Season, which will include three world premiere plays, a world premiere musical, and much more. The season, running from June 26 - August 19, 2018, begins on the Main Stage with the world premiere of The Closet, (June 26 - July 14), by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane (The Little Dog Laughed), directed by Mark Brokaw (Jesus Hopped the A Train) and featuring two-time Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Matthew Broderick (The Producers, It's Only A Play), Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas(Something Rotten, Sunday in the Park with George), Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (A View from the Bridge, "Friends"), and Ann Harada (Avenue Q, "Community"); continues with the world premiere of a new musical, Lempicka, (July 19 - August 1), with book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer and music by Matt Gould (Invisible Thread), directed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), with Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star); and closes with The Member of the Wedding (August 5 - August 19), by Carson McCullers featuring Tavi Gevinson (This is Our Youth) and directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves).

Since 1955, the Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought America's finest actors, directors, designers, and playwrights to the Berkshires, engaging a loyal audience of both residents and summer visitors. Each WTF season is designed to present unique opportunities for artists and audience alike, revisiting classic plays with innovative productions, developing and nurturing bold new plays and musicals, and offering a rich array of accompanying cultural events including COMMUNITY WORKS, Late-Night Cabarets, readings, workshops, and educational programs. With offices in both Williamstown and New York City, WTF creates vibrant work that feeds the wider theatrical landscape. The artists and productions shaped at the Festival each summer often go on to reach diverse audiences nationally and internationally. WTF is also home to of the nation's top training and professional development programs for new generations of aspiring theatre artists and administrators. WTF was honored with the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 2002 and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement in 2011.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

