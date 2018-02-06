Rialto Chatter: Is A New Andrew Lloyd Webber Compilation Show in the Works?

According to a new

Equity Casting notice, a developmental lab has been set for a new show exploring the theatrical legacy of legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

According to the notice, the lab will be directed by Tony Award-winner John Doyle with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and musical direction by Kristen Blodgett.

The production is currently seeking a cast of eight principal performers for, "a new show exploring the extraordinary range of Andrew Lloyd Webber's body of work. What are the musical impulses that make a great artist delve into such characters as Eva Peron, some Practical Cats, a Phantom, a Woman in White, or even Jesus Christ? Seeking artists of all vocal styles and backgrounds to play roles of all races and ethnic backgrounds, ages 20s - 60s."

There is no word yet on future plans for the production. Previous tours featuring the composer's music have traveled the country and world featuring guest stars like Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman, Betty Buckley and others.

Lloyd Webber's productions have sold more than 330 million tickets worldwide. The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway and second longest-running show in West End history. Cats and The Phantom of the Opera are two of Broadway's four highest grossing shows. The Phantom of the Opera original cast album is the No. 1 Broadway album of all time in the U.S. and the #175 biggest seller among ALL albums of the SoundScan era in the U.S. In addition to his worldwide sales and audiences, Lloyd Webber has been recognised by critics and peers with numerous accolades and awards including seven Oliviers, seven Tonys, three Grammys, one Golden Globe and an Oscar.

This year, in celebration of his 70th birthday, the composer will release UNMASKED: THE PLATINUM COLLECTION March 16th. The collection is personally curated and overseen by Lloyd Webber to include classics from his earliest work, starting with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat , through his most recent, School of Rock.

Also in celebration of his 70th birthday, Lloyd Webber's new autobiography UNMASKED, will be released by HarperCollins on March 6th in the U.S. and on March 8th in the U.K. Written entirely in his own words, Lloyd Webber recounts his fascinating life and remarkable career. A natural storyteller, with his signature humour and self-deprecating tone, Lloyd Webber shares the details of his early personal and professional years, including his early artistic influences. He takes stock of his achievements, the twists of fate and circumstance, which brought him both success and disappointment, and the passions that inspire and sustain him.