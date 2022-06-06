Brian Stokes Mitchell to Make Diamond Series Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell from June 20-25 for his show, Songs and Stories, as part of their Diamond Series. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. For more information, visit 54below.com/Diamond.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, June 20-25 at 8:30 PM

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

Stokes is a veteran of ten Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tony Awards and, most recently, induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. During the Coronavirus shutdown, he received unexpected additional acclaim and national attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.

Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately.

Now in its ninth year, Feinstein's/54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.