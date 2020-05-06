Brian Stokes Mitchell to Lead Upcoming MEMORIAL FOR US ALL
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell will lead the second and third Memorial For Us All broadcasts Sunday, May 10 and Sunday, May 17 at 6:00 pm ET. In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.
Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored at LincolnCenter.org/MemorialForUsAll. Following the Memorial For Us All launch last Sunday led by Wynton Marsalis, more than 300 community members from New York City and beyond have submitted names of loved ones lost to be honored on this Sunday's broadcast.
All tributes are available on Lincoln Center's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages, and on-demand at Lincoln Center's website, here.
DETAILS
Sundays at 6:00pm ET
Artists Featured:
Wynton Marsalis (May 3)
Yo-Yo Ma (May 10)
Brian Stokes Mitchell (May 17)
Organizational Partners:
The Interfaith Center of New York
New York Disaster Interfaith Services
Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn
The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor
The New York Board of Rabbis
Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Jazz at Lincoln Center
