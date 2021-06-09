Brian Stokes Mitchell, Heather Headley, Norm Lewis & More to Appear in the Wing's Centennial Concert and Gala

In honor of what is usually Tony Sunday, the American Theatre Wing is partnering with BroadwayHD in making the Wing's Centennial Concert that celebrates the theatre community available to all viewers beyond the paywall from June 13-19, while raising awareness for the Wing's programming. Footage of the concert will be available on BroadwayHD's website as well. In addition, to extend the festivities, BroadwayHD will be featuring a special rail of Tony Nominees and Winners of yesteryear for subscribers including Billy Elliot, Kinky Boots, and Memphis among other productions.

As Broadway comes back, The American Theatre Wing and BroadwayHD want to highlight its history, memories, and some of the great works that have graced its stages. The Wing's centennial concert highlights the myriad of composers whose works have influenced the American theatre over the last century. Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell kicks off the show with the Stephen Sondheim showstopper "Being Alive" from Company. Norm Lewis, the first African American to star on Broadway as the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, sings the iconic "Music of the Night." Beth Malone recreates her Tony Award® nominated performance from Fun Home, recognizing Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, the first female writing team to win the Tony Award® for Best Original Score. Heather Headley brings down the house with "What I Did for Love" from A Chorus Line. Hits from Showboat, The Fantasticks, South Pacific, and West Side Story are also performed.

Tony Bennett makes a surprise appearance recounting his fond memories of the support offered to him by the American Theatre Wing as a young GI returning from World War II, before the evening wraps to "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In" from Hair.

Fans can access the concert by visiting bit.ly/ATWCentennial or heading to the Tony Awards® Legacy Playlist on their BroadwayHD app and clicking the American Theatre Wing Centennial Concert.

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said, "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the American Theatre Wing to fete the theater world during what is usually Tony Awards' season. As fans get excited for Broadway re-opening in the fall, we hope they enjoy this special presentation of the American Theatre Wing Centennial concert."

Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing said, "As the founder of the Tony Awards on what has historically been Tonys weekend, we are proud to join forces with BroadwayHD to give you inspiring performances of some Broadway's most noteworthy musical numbers. We hope this free presentation of our Centennial concert and gala, whets your appetite to come back to Broadway or to theatre in your hometown. The Wing looks forward to continuing to contribute to the theatre landscape by providing opportunities and access that will help Broadway and the entire industry come back better."