Breton Tyner-Bryan's I DREAM OF HAZEL Series to Receive Private Industry Reading

Breton Follies has announced a private industry reading of I DREAM OF HAZEL, a new original television series written by director, writer, choreographer, and actor Breton Tyner-Bryan, taking place Sunday, September 21, 2025, in New York City. The exclusive, invite-only event marks the first industry presentation for the pilot.

I DREAM OF HAZEL unfolds over 24 surreal hours in the life of Hazel Marlins, a psychically gifted woman misdiagnosed with severe dissociation. Navigating New York City in a dream-like amnesia, Hazel battles crippling depression, fractured romance, and ethereal visits from her dead Best Friend, Thieu. Dance becomes her gateway to restoring memory, and with Thieu's guidance, Hazel begins unraveling crimes of both past and future.

The cast includes Grant Chang (Mr. Robot, winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award); Anabella Ross (Memoirs of an Amorous Gentleman, Rob Ashford; The Adventures of Orlando and Virginia, The Public Theater); Marco Torriani (The Green Veil with John Leguizamo; The Network; Law & Order (NBC); Blue Bloods (CBS)); Larken Woodward (Swiped, Hulu/20th Century Studios; Wire Room, Lionsgate; Fortress: Sniper's Eye, Amazon Freevee); Jaquez André Sims (Broadway: Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, King Kong, Motown); Daniel Mitura (Launch at Paradise, The Hobbyist); and Camille Workman (Broadway: The Lion King; Radio City Performer; Rhythm or Smooth).

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an award-winning director, choreographer, writer, and educator whose multidisciplinary practice spans ballet, film, and immersive performance. Her films have screened internationally and earned numerous awards for their exploration of memory, identity, time travel, and transformation. As a writer, she works across genres including thriller, sci-fi, musicals, and comedy, often blending metaphysical themes with nonlinear storytelling. Upcoming directorial work includes feature films There and Now with Academy Award-winning Nicholl Fellowship writer Andrew Shearer and Jennifer Jones; The Scaffolder's Wife written by Ryan Willer; television series LiT written by Mateo Marquez; television series I Dream of Hazel written by Tyner-Bryan; and the stage play Wake Me When It's Over written by Vince Grittani. She will also debut in the second season of Great Kills (Tubi), appear in The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, and act in the first season of LiT. Tyner-Bryan is represented by Craig Cohen at McCue, Sussmane, Zapfel & Cohen.

Her additional credits include The Penguin (HBO), Manifest (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), Gossip Girl (CW), The Knick alongside Clive Owen, The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Studio City (VICE), Shackled, Test, and Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn. She has worked alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Molly Shannon, BD Wong, and Donny Most (Happy Days). Tyner-Bryan is also the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions.