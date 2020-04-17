Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation Announces Recipients of Virus Response Grants for Theater Writers

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation has announced the recipients of their special COVID-19 response grants for playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists who have had a full professional production cancelled, closed, or indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 closures. Earlier this month, in response to theater closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Foundation announced its decision to reinvent the means by which it would distribute funds allocated for its 2020 Idea Award for Theatre. Supplemental funding from the Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation supports additional grants to playwrights, through administrative services provided by New Dramatists. The Foundation has awarded 80 grants of $2,500, a total of $200,000, for theater writers impacted by the crisis.

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation COVID-19 response grant recipients:

Raquel Almazan

Kevin Artigue

Hilary Bettis

Liza Birkenmeier

Seth Bisen-Hersh

Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen

Carlyle Brown

Darcy Bruce

Diana Burbano

Heather Chrisler

Heather Christian

J. Julian Christopher

Kate Cortesi

Patricia Cotter

Nathan Davis

Guadalís Del Carmen

Jeremy Desmon

Noah Diaz

Christopher Dimond

Sarah Einspanier

Will Eno

Bonnie Gleicher

Daniel Goldstein

Kirsten Greenidge

Katori Hall

Kate Hamill

Jessica Huang

Caroline Hewitt

Justin Huertas

Anthony Hudson

Ruben Santiago Hudson

Candrice Jones

Sukari Jones

Barbara Kahn

Nambi E. Kelley

Hannah Kohl

Abe Koogler

Michael A. Kooman

Michael John LaChiusa

Rehana Lew Mirza

Haruna Lee

Melissa Li

Ethan Lipton

David M Lutken

Steven Lutvak

Caroline V. McGraw

Aaron Meicht

Omar Vélez Meléndez

Tony Meneses

Anna Moench

Nahal Navidar

Ronan Noone

Yea Bin Diana Oh

Matthew Paul Olmos

Marisela Orta

Andrew Palermo

Zach Redler

Gab Reisman

Marco Antonio Rodriguez

Steph Del Rosso

Elyssa Samsel

Laura Schein

Madhuri Shekar

Mat Smart

Celine Song

Gary Soto

Caridad Svich

Alexandra Tatarsky

Shaun Taylor-Corbett

Melisa Tien

Jillian Walker

Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters

Cheryl L. West

Whitney White

Jason Odell Williams

Sam Willmott

Chris Wiseman

Nathan J. Yungerberg

Karen Zacarias

Daniel Zaitchik

From the nearly 300 eligible theater artists who have applied, The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation COVID-19 response grant recipients were selected randomly by electronic lottery. Eligible playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists were those who had a professional production canceled should submit their name and proof of a professional show's closure. ("Professional," in this case, is defined as LORT, Off Broadway, or Broadway). With a submission deadline of April 14, The Foundation aimed to make funds available to artists as quickly as possible, as many artists are already in dire need.

"The Bret Adams & Paul Reisch Foundation's mission as a charitable foundation is to give money to writers with 'big ideas.' This year, our 'big idea' is our declaration that we must help those who have had productions cancelled" says Bruce Ostler, V.P. and Board Member of The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation. "In no uncertain terms, the business of theatre today has ground to a shocking halt due to the pandemic. Playwrights are not salaried workers and therefore are NOT eligible for unemployment for a cancelled production. We want to get money to people who need it NOW. At the very moment when theatres began announcing they were canceling productions and shows started closing, a small group of concerned theatre samaritans ran towards the emerging doom to put forward the simple but 'big' idea that together we can and should help those in need. Today at 7PM, when all New Yorkers shout and cheer out our windows for first responders, I know I will be thinking of these theatre first responders: Kate Bussert, Sheilah Rae, Terry Bernstein, Ben Pesner, Emily Morse, Joel Ruark, Mark Orsini, Bonnie Davis, Beth Blickers, Melissa Crespo and Sarah Ruhl. I am proud and honored to be associated with these nimble humanitarians."





