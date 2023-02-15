Brenda Braxton to Host STARS TONIGHT! Live Talk Show, with First Guest Bebe Neuwirth, at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show "Stars Tonight!" on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM. The evening, which combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews, will welcome Emmy and Tony Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth as the first special guest. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton weaves stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe's Café, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly's Last Jam, and Cats. The show, which features musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.

Brenda Braxton is a native New Yorker and a graduate of the High School for the Performing Arts. She was featured on Broadway in Smokey Joe's Café, where she was nominated for a Tony Award and the recipient of the NAACP Theater Award, Chicago's Jefferson Award and Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2003 she joined the Broadway cast of Chicago in the starring role of Velma Kelly, opposite Bebe Neuwirth, Rita Wilson and Usher. A few of her other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond, and the original production of Dreamgirls. Her TV credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Smash" and, most recently, law partner Madeline on "The Good Fight."

She founded the not-for-profit organization Leading Ladies Just for Teens (LLJFT), which leads seminars geared toward empowering young girls. For her work with LLJFT, she received the Dr. Martin Luther King "Living the Dream" Award from New York's Governor Pataki, the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women, and the Community Service Award given by the National Association of Negro Business Women. Her first book, The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette, helps new artists navigate through their life behind the scenes in theater.

Brenda Braxton will host "Stars Tonight!" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $25-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. There is no food or beverage minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

