Breaking: Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale Will Return to Broadway This Fall in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will star in the world premiere Broadway play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play will be directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Jim Fingal (Daniel Radcliffe) has a small job: to fact check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. Jim Fingal's boss (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Bobby Cannavale). And now, Jim Fingal has a huge problem: John made up some of his article. Well, a lot of his article. OK, actually, maybe the majority of it? What starts professional quickly becomes profane as one question rises to the surface: Can Jim Fingal ever just shut the fact up?

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Norman and Deanna Twain, Will Trice, Barbara Freitag, Eric Falkenstein, Carl Moellenberg/Wendy Federman, Ken Greiner, Van Kaplan, and Caiola Productions.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, this production of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT are on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members beginning Friday, June 8, 2018 at 10:00am EST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Monday, June 18 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.telecharge.com or calling 212.239.6200.

Beginning Monday, June 18 at 10am EST, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT tickets will be available through Audience Rewards® (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards® Bonus ShowPoints through Friday, June 22 at 9:59am EST.

Beginning Friday, June 22, tickets will be on sale to the general public at www.LifespanOfaFact.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You