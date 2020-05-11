Brandon Uranowitz, Isabelle McCalla & More Featured in Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge's New Comedy Series GALLERY VIEW
GALLERY VIEW finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed? Written by Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge, Gallery View features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.
Watch the first two episodes below!
Throughout the 10-minute episodes, we watch the dissolution of a family toilet paper business as they navigate production and distribution challenges in the time of quarantine, general incompetence in their business leadership, and the absurdity accompanying that is a video conference.
The 10-minute episodes will be released weekly.
