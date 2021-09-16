Brand New Production of BILLY ELLIOT Announced at Curve Leicester

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, Billy Elliot, will receive a brand-new production at Curve Leicester in summer 2022.

The acclaimed musical from Elton John and Lee Hall will receive a new production from director, Nikolai Foster, with brand new choreography by movement director Lucy Hind (The Girl From the North Country.)

The production will have a six-week run, beginning July 7, 2022.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, the new take on the musical was given the greenlight by Working Title Productions, the film studio that is currently developing an adaptation of the show.

Set in a village in northeast England during the miners' strike of 1984/5, Billy Elliot tells the story of a young boy who transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. The show follows Billy's journey from boxing ring to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life.

The powerful melodies of Elton John's score take us on the journey of a child's emotional struggle. Based on the acclaimed film and garnering Tony, Drama Desk, and Oliver Awards, Billy Elliot is a heartwarming and triumphant tale.