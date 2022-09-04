Braata Productions to Have Parade Float and Jonkanoo Presentation in West Indian Labor Day Parade

Braata Productions will present a parade float and special presentation of Jonkanoo during the West Indian Labor Day Parade celebrating the 60th year of independence of Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago on Monday, September 5, 2022, beginning at 11am on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights, then running down Eastern Parkway and ending at Grand Army Plaza. For more information, visit wiadcacarnival.org.

Braata's mission is to showcase, celebrate, and preserve traditional folk culture, and their float will reflect that with life-sized Effigies, as well as a DJ and the Braata Folk Singers, bringing music from both Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago. Assemblymember Brian Cunningham will host. The float will culminate with a special Jonkanoo presentation in front of the Brooklyn Museum. Jonkanoo is a Jamaican masquerade tradition with roots in African ancestry. The characters featured will include belly woman, pitchy patchy, and Actor Boy, to name a few.

About Braata Productions

Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to our patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. We aim to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come. Braata is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata seeks to define its position as one of the leading performing arts organizations in New York City. We maintain strong ties to the community and have a reputation for artistic excellence, educational innovation, and fiscal responsibility. Allowing immigrants' voices a chance for creative expression, our principle activities include theatre, music, and folk arts, in addition to education and community outreach. These activities take us on engagements outside of the 5 boroughs of NYC to Connecticut, Rochester, and Boston to name a few. Braata's goal is to rekindle an appreciation for Caribbean culture & heritage amongst Caribbeans and non-Caribbeans alike by engaging community members in New York and surrounding areas. For more information, visit braataproductions.org.