Boston Children's Theatre Former Artistic Director Sues For Wages After Resigning Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Boston Children's Theatre's former artistic director Burgess Clark resigned in October 2019 due to sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Clark was accused of sexual misconduct from 17 former students.
Now, Clark is suing the organization over allegations that he is owed more than $227,000 in unpaid wages and severance pay, according to The Boston Globe.
BCT President Jim Solomon said he would "gladly testify that Burgess Clark resigned his position" on October 29.
Clark is the fourth former employee of the theater to sue for unpaid wages. Others include Tessa Wolfe, the theater's former education director; Austin Davy, the former music supervisor; and John Pension. These cases are all pending.
"The company has a long history of not paying Mr. Clark correctly," Clark's complaint said. "In fact, the Company's failure to pay Mr. Clark all of his earned wages dates back to 2013."
Clark says that he repeatedly complained about not being paid and has tried to persuade the state attorney general's office to intervene.
Clark didn't respond to the Globe's requests for comment and his lawyer declined to comment.
Read more on The Boston Globe.
