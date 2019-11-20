Two Leaders at Boston Children's Theatre Depart Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

According to American Theatre, two leaders at Boston Children's Theatre have departed the company due to sexual misconduct allegations. Executive director Toby Schine recently stepped down, after the resignation of artistic director Burgess Clark in October.

Clark was accused of sexual misconduct from 17 former students. He had previously been reprimanded for misconduct in 2004 by the leadership of a youth arts camp in Colorado where he worked at the time.

The BCT's board of directors released a statement regarding the allegations, stating that they are "profoundly saddened" by the allegations against Clark, and that they "have great compassion for the brave men and women who have come forward."

They also spoke about Schine's departure, stating, "We are grateful to Toby for his many years of service to BCT. He has played an important role in the lives of our children, and we wish him the best of luck in the future. Unfortunately, in light of recent events, our focus as an organization must be rebuilding."

The board said that they will be working with the parents of BCT students to identify new leadership for the company.

Read more on American Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You