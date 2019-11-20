Two Leaders at Boston Children's Theatre Depart Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
According to American Theatre, two leaders at Boston Children's Theatre have departed the company due to sexual misconduct allegations. Executive director Toby Schine recently stepped down, after the resignation of artistic director Burgess Clark in October.
Clark was accused of sexual misconduct from 17 former students. He had previously been reprimanded for misconduct in 2004 by the leadership of a youth arts camp in Colorado where he worked at the time.
The BCT's board of directors released a statement regarding the allegations, stating that they are "profoundly saddened" by the allegations against Clark, and that they "have great compassion for the brave men and women who have come forward."
They also spoke about Schine's departure, stating, "We are grateful to Toby for his many years of service to BCT. He has played an important role in the lives of our children, and we wish him the best of luck in the future. Unfortunately, in light of recent events, our focus as an organization must be rebuilding."
The board said that they will be working with the parents of BCT students to identify new leadership for the company.
Read more on American Theatre.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN In The West End
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7
Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... (read more)
HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour Cancels Detroit Opening Night Due To Truck Malfunction
Broadway in Detroit has announced that tomorrow's opening night performance, (Tuesday, November 19 at 8:00 PM) of the national tour of HELLO DOLLY! at... (read more)