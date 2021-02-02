Borough of Manhattan Community College Theatre Program Adapts Original Musical to Podcast Format
The Borough of Manhattan Community College theatre program is presenting an original four-part audio (Podcast) musical theatre production based on the true story of Mary Rogers- a woman who worked in a lower Manhattan cigar shop back in the 1840's that was located just blocks from the present day BMCC campus. The play was written/ and composed by BMCC theatre professors.
The podcast is available at the BMCC website as well as Apple Podcasts.
The circumstances surrounding her death became fodder for the tabloids at the time and inspired Edgar Allen Poe's detective story "The Mystery of Marie Rogêt."
Faculty and students from the BMCC theatre program had planned to stage the show live back in spring 2020 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. But CUNY transitioned to distance learning (and theaters everywhere in the city were shut down). The Theatre program thought they might be able to stage the show this past December, but of course that did not happen either. The student actors and faculty were heartbroken. So instead--- they just adapted the show to a podcast format.
Check out the trailer below!
