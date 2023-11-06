BoogieManja to Return To The PIT With Both Hands And The Right Stuff

Catch the show at The Peoples Improv Theater on November 8th at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The NYC Sketch Comedy Collective BoogieManja is back this Wednesday with a brand new show featuring The Right Stuff and Both Hands. Catch the show at The Peoples Improv Theater on November 8th at 7:30pm.

Tickets: Click Here

Both Hands is

Actors: Chloe Hale, John Shepard, Jon Dimakopoulos, Nivedita Kulkarni, Noah Friend, Sibel Damar

Writers: Ariel Gitlin, Ella Zafra, Marissa Stewart, Molly LaFlesh, Molly Rae

Director: Erin Fenton

The Right Stuff is

Actors: Alex Sobrino, James Koroni, Jerry Burgos, Kim Tyner, Simon Bloch, Sloan Brettholtz

Writers: Alex King, Colleen Cass, Daniel Bates, Joe Molinaro, Lauren Gunn

Director: Conner Bowen




