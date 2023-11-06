BoogieManja to Return To The PIT With Both Hands And The Right Stuff

Catch the show at The Peoples Improv Theater on November 8th at 7:30pm.
The NYC Sketch Comedy Collective BoogieManja is back this Wednesday with a brand new show featuring The Right Stuff and Both Hands. Catch the show at The Peoples Improv Theater on November 8th at 7:30pm.
Tickets: Click Here
Both Hands is
Actors: Chloe Hale, John Shepard, Jon Dimakopoulos, Nivedita Kulkarni, Noah Friend, Sibel Damar
Writers: Ariel Gitlin, Ella Zafra, Marissa Stewart, Molly LaFlesh, Molly Rae
Director: Erin Fenton
The Right Stuff is
Actors: Alex Sobrino, James Koroni, Jerry Burgos, Kim Tyner, Simon Bloch, Sloan Brettholtz
Writers: Alex King, Colleen Cass, Daniel Bates, Joe Molinaro, Lauren Gunn
Director: Conner Bowen
