Bonnie Milligan Will Host First Impressions Cam at the 78th Annual Tony Awards

Bonnie Milligan will host the “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam” to celebrate this year’s winners in their first moments off-stage during this year's Tony Awards. The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

Throughout the telecast, Tony Award-winning actor Bonnie Milligan will host the exclusive “Tony Awards First Impressions Cam,” presented by City National, where she will be the first to speak to this year’s Tony Award winners backstage, following their acceptance speeches. The “First Impressions” exclusive content will be available to view on the Tony Awards YouTube channel, and social platforms @TheTonyAwards.

Bonnie Milligan won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Aunt Debra in the Tony Award winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo. Bonnie also won the Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League awards for the same role off Broadway, where it originated at The Atlantic Theater. Other Broadway: Head Over Heels (Theatre World Award Winner, OCC and Drama League nominations). National Tour: Kinky Boots (original Pat). Other Off Broadway: Titanic (Encores), God Bless You Mr Rosewater (Encores), Promenade (Encores), Gigantic (Vineyard) TV: And Just Like That (HBO Max), Search Party (HBO Max), Escape at Dannemora (Showtime), Chicago Fire (NBC), Happy! (Syfy), New Amsterdam (NBC) Instagram- @beltingbons