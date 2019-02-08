Bonnie Milligan, Grey Henson, Alysha Umphress And More Slated for BROADWAY HIGH SCHOOL THROWBACK At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present Broadway's High School Throwback. February 25th at 9:30pm.

Class is in session and your Homecoming King and Queen, Jacob ben Widmar (Book of Mormon, Xanadu) and Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint) are turning back the clock to a simpler time. A time before college, before conservatories, before agents, managers, doubt and fear. Spend an evening watching your favorite Broadway performers relive their glory days in the roles they slayed in High School; a time they were unstoppable and filled with confidence, excitement, hope and a Capri Sun because there was no time for Taco Bell...I'M IN TECH

Who doesn't love a 17 year old Auntie Mame? Life's a Banquet, Bitches! A High School Senior asking her dead husband to let her go before the parade passes by? SOLD! A captain with seven children, what's so fearsome about that? NOTHING for this gal who just got her braces off!

Join us for an evening that will rival your Grad Night!

Featuring everyone voted most likely to succeed: Tony Nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Book of Mormon), Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello, Dolly!), Jelani Remy (Lion King), Cody Jamison Strand (Book of Mormon), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot). Music direction by resident band geek Trevor Pierce!

Broadway's High School Throwback will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor on Monday February, 25th at 9:30pm. The cover charge is $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You