Bobby Conte Thornton, Samantha Massell, Storm Lever, and More Will Celebrate Dame Julie Andrews at Feinstein's/54 Below

What do "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Do-Re-Mi," "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "Ten Minutes Ago" have in common? Why Dame Julie Andrews of course! Over the course of her practically perfect seven-decade career, Julie has entertained and inspired audiences across the globe with her performances in My Fair Lady, Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, and The Sound of Music to name just "a few of our favorite things."

Join a cast of Broadway's biggest stars as Feinstein's/54 Below wishes "Happy Birthday" to Andrews on September 16! Music direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Appearing at the event will be:

Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia)

Eden Eernissee

Ellie Fishman

Danyel Fulton

Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Freaky Friday)

Michael Hartung (Hello, Dolly!)

Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical)

Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof)

Isabelle McCalla (The Prom)

Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale)

Michael Williams (Bullets Over Broadway)

For tickets and information, visit https://54below.com/events/dame-julie-andrews/.

