Bloomingdale School of Music Presents Virtual Sing-Along ANNA & ELSA'S MUSICAL ADVENTURE
The virtual event will take place Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6pm.
Bloomingdale School of Music will present a virtual sing-along, Anna & Elsa's Musical Adventure, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6pm via Zoom. Advance RSVPs requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justforfun-anna-and-elsas-musical-adventure-tickets-127332441761. The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for all other guests. All are invited to join; appropriate for children ages 2-10.
Join Anna and Elsa LIVE on an interactive quest to rescue Olaf from the evil Ice Monsters. Work together to solve musical puzzles and sing. The evil Ice Monsters have stolen Olaf from Arrendale, and Anna and Elsa need your help to rescue him! Join them in a wintery musical adventure where participants will embark on a mission to rescue Olaf through a series of musical puzzles and sing-alongs. Journey together through mountains and caves to retrieve all of Olaf's missing pieces and build him back together again! Participants will learn musical elements such as solfege syllables and scales, harmony, duet, and more. Stay to the end of the event for a LIVE Q&A and jam session!
Anna & Elsa's Musical Adventure is part of Bloomingdale School of Music's newest program, #JustForFun, a series of events that features games, sing-alongs, wellness opportunities, trivia nights, and other fun activities to allow our community to grow and connect.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Canadian-American soprano Hannah Friesen is an active performer and educator in New York City. Ms. Friesen made her New York City debut performing Clorinde in Nicolo Isourard's
Cendrillon, directed by Donna D. Vaughn and conducted by Pierre Vallet with the Manhattan School of Music Opera.
Soprano Rachel Querreveld was born in Houston Texas and was raised in Perth Australia, Chataqua New York and Sarasota Florida. She moved to New York City to pursue her master's degree at the Manhattan School of Music. Rachel has performed with the College Light Opera Company (Cape Cod), Contemporary Opera Ensemble and Baroque Aria ensemble at the Manhattan School of Music, Frost Opera Theater (Miami) and at the Miami Music Festival.
