Bloomingdale School Of Music to Host Virtual Holiday Trivia Night
Virtual Holiday Trivia Night will take place on Thursday, December 17.
Bloomingdale School of Music presents a virtual Holiday Trivia Night on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 6pm via Zoom. Advance RSVPs requested at https://bit.ly/3lOB2T4.
The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for all other guests. All are invited to join; appropriate for children 7 and up.
Don your most festive attire, from ugly sweaters to light up socks, and join Bloomingdale School of Music for an evening of holiday trivia. Three rounds of trivia questions and a holiday outfit contest means that you'll get to compete not only for the title of Kahoot Trivia Champion, but also for Most Festive Outfit.
Can you name all of Santa's reindeer and look fabulous doing it? To add to the fun, join the Bloomingdale community 30 minutes before the event for a special arts and crafts pre-show. In honor of the winter month, attendees will be making paper snowflakes with your choice of snowflake design from traditional pointed stars to a wreath of snowmen holding hands!
The Holiday Trivia Night is part of Bloomingdale School of Music's newest program, #JustForFun, a series of events that feature games, sing-alongs, wellness opportunities, trivia nights, and other fun activities to allow our community to grow and connect
