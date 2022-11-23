Bloomingdale School Of Music To Present Free Faculty Concert VIRTUOSIC VIOLIN-PIANO COLLABORATION: TWO SONATAS AND A BALLET

Bloomingdale School of Music announces December programming for its 2022/23 Free Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 W. 108th Street, NYC.

The series continues with String Quartet Gems on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7pm, the annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7pm, and Virtuosic Violin-Piano Collaboration: Two Sonatas and a Ballet on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm, both presented in-person and via livestream.

VIRTUOSIC VIOLIN-PIANO COLLABORATION: TWO SONATAS AND A BALLET

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm

This concert features two Sonatas in which the violin and piano converse about many subjects and a ballet transcription in which both instruments give lively musical inspiration for storied dancing. Works will include Bach's Sonata in B minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 for Piano and Violin and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne. RSVP for free at eventbrite.com/e/virtuosic-violin-piano-collaboration-two-sonatas-and-a-ballet-tickets-425345428627.

Claudia Schaer, violin

Olga Gurevich, piano

Program

Bach: Sonata BWV 1014 for Violin and Keyboard

Adagio

Allegro

Andante

Allegro

Beethoven: Sonata #8 in G major for piano and violin, Op.30 #3

Allegro assai

Tempo di minuetto, ma molto moderato e grazioso

Allegro vivace

Stravinsky-Dushkin: Suite Italienne

i. Introduzione

ii. Serenata

iii. Aria

iv. Tarantella

v. Minuetto e Finale

Masks are required for everyone when entering performance and event spaces in the BSM building.

Violinist Claudia Schaer is recognized for beautiful and insightful interpretations, alongside intriguing programming. Her recording of the Bach Sonatas and Partias for solo violin is hailed for its "elegant, light touch and lucid timbre ... a wonderful performance" (Japan Bach Review) and unique "small softness at the beginning of the bowstroke" (American Record Guide). She is a versatile recitalist, chamber musician and soloist.

Claudia Schaer concertizes extensively throughout Europe and North America, including many all-solo-violin performances spanning the repertoire from Bach through Paganini, Ysaÿe, Bartók, Boulez, Honegger, Eckhardt-Grammaté, Peterson, Contreras, Semegen, Lifchitz, and Tower, among others.

An advocate of creativity in music, Claudia Schaer has inspired many composers to write for her. Last season, she gave debuts of concerti by Andrew Thomas, Winnie Yang, and Margarita Zelenaia, and she has given the New York, American, and world premières of countless other compositions, including Alexander Liebermann's Après la pluie, the Lifchitz violin concerto, David Farrell's Re-Callings, and Zosha di Castri's La Forma dello Spazio.

Other recent highlights include her Carnegie Hall Weill Recital debut, recital tours of Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, the USA, and China; chamber music performances in England (Prussia Cove), Denmark (Thy), France (Fontainebleau), and Italy (Barga, with Berlin Philharmonic members). In New York City, she performs as soloist and concertmaster of the North/South Chamber Ensemble, and is on faculty at the Mannes Preparatory Division and the Bloomingdale School of Music.

Claudia Schaer earned a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Stony Brook University, working with Phillip Setzer, Ani Kavafian, and Pamela Frank, and writing about Varèse, Boulez, and the intersection of philosophy and music, under the mentorship of Judith Lochhead and Lydia Goehr. She earned Master's and Bachelor degrees from the Juilliard School, where she was assistant to her teacher, Sally Thomas.

Dr. Schaer's writing on music is available at www.ClaudiaSchaer.blogspot.com. Her Bach recording is available in person after concerts, as well as at www.ClaudiaSchaer.com/discography, and on iTunes, Amazon, and Bandcamp.

For details about upcoming performances, and further information, please visit www.ClaudiaSchaer.com.

Olga Gurevich was born in Baku, Azerbaijan and began her piano studies at the age of five. She was attracted to the piano for its versatility and rich tone as well as its ability to sound like an orchestra. She remembers the importance of the music school in Baku where she would go each day after her regular school. "I would spend hours there studying piano with my teacher, attending classes in solfege, music literature and chorus practice." At the age of seventeen she moved to Moscow to study at the Gnesin Academy of Music.

Olga was very influenced by her teachers. "I am very grateful to my first piano teacher who helped me build up a strong technique. The Russian school is famous for its piano sound, like a singing voice." In her own teaching she stresses those values she learned as a student. "It's also important to realize that piano technique is not the absolute goal. I always try to go beyond the technical challenges with my students, make them see "the bigger picture" and understand what they should be trying to achieve when learning a new piece."

Olga enjoys teaching young students as well as adults. "I enjoy teaching young students. I love their enthusiasm, uninhibited curiosity and the pleasure of discovering a new world together. Teaching adults is also rewarding to me. I spend a lot of time finding the right repertoire according to their personal likes and their technical abilities."

In addition to playing and teaching the piano, Olga also enjoys reading and spending time with her two sons swimming, kayaking and going to museums.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org