Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents 20th Annual Performathon

Bloomingdale School of Music announces its 20th Annual Performathon, an online student-driven performance fundraiser for the school's scholarship fund, which will culminate in a live musical Zoom event on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 6pm. The RSVP-only event is free, with registration available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bloomingdale-school-musics-20th-annual-performathon-live-concert-tickets-106251521160. Donations are accepted online.

Just a week after campaign launch, the fundraiser is already 75% to its goal. Donations are greater in number and individual contributions at this point, likely a result of proud relatives across the country who can now see their young family members perform in a virtual world.

"We're thrilled with how our first-ever virtual Performathon is progressing," said Kenneth Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music. "This is a special opportunity to bring the community together, celebrate the power of music, and support our children's futures. Bloomingdale's summer will be completely virtual, and we're excited to keep our scholarship pool filled as students sign up for the new offerings we will be bringing to the community."

For the first time, the two-week fundraising campaign gives Bloomingdale School of Music students the chance to upload their unique performance videos to their self-created fundraising pages and share that with family and friends, as a new way of asking for donations to Bloomingdale's scholarship fund in honor of their performances.

Also online is a two-week silent auction, offering quarantined New Yorkers tired of cooking the chance to enjoy a meal delivered to their door by one of New York's fine dining establishments, as well as other COVID-curated auction items.

All are invited to join the Bloomingdale community on June 6 for a culminating live Zoom event-a first for the broader community-featuring student performance highlights, a layered BSM artist-faculty ensemble video finale, and a shout out to all the graduating seniors during these virtual times. Hear live from Bloomingdale students how studying music at Bloomingdale has impacted their lives. Join the chat to celebrate Bloomingdale's musical community from near and far!

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education. Financial aid is key in many cases. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families. The annual Performathon is a way for students to share the music and raise funds to support their peers and help provide access to all.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/

