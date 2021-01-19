Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Virtual #JUSTFORFUN Vision Board Party

Bloomingdale School of Music presents a virtual Vision Board Party on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6pm via Zoom. Kick off 2021 by creating your very own vision board and bring positivity to your new year! Grab some magazines and construction paper, or anything you have around the house and join BSM staff for a fun night of crafting and mindful goal setting! The event is free for Bloomingdale students and families, with a suggested donation for all other guests. All are invited to join. To RSVP, visit https://www.bsmny.org/event/justforfun-vision-board-party/.

Ready to set some intentional resolutions for the new year? Then come join Bloomingdale staff for a night of mindful goal-setting and take time to craft your very own vision board! A vision board is a powerful visual tool to help create daily inspiration and remind you of your passions, dreams, and goals. Magazine clippings, stickers, pictures, quotes, and more can all be used to craft your vision board and help you make the most of the year 2021!

A vision board is a visual representation of the things you want to accomplish or acquire. People create vision boards to have a constant reminder of what they are working towards. Unlike an Action Plan, a Vision Board is generally not specific and doesn't normally focus on the 'how'. Instead, it focuses on the 'what'. It is a powerful visual tool that you can use as inspiration for your journey toward the life you want to live. It can help clarify your hopes, dreams, and goals. It is a way to remind yourself of your passion and your purpose. Once the Vision Board is complete, it can serve as a helpful future resource that you can use over and over again to stay on track and motivated.

What You Will Need

A large piece of construction paper or poster board (Don't have a poster board? An old cork board or regular printer paper works just fine!)

Old magazines, Internet pictures, pamphlets, etc. (Libraries often sell their old magazines for a small fee. Ask the neighbors for old magazines. Use the Internet by searching for a specific type of image or theme. Websites such aswww.istockphoto.com or Google Images are great sites to explore.)

Pens, markers, pencils

Glue, tape, or other adhesive

Any other decorating tools you'd like to use such as washi tape, stamps, stickers, found objects, glitter, etc.

Vision board templates can be found at https://www.developgoodhabits.com/vision-board-templates/.

Discussion Prompts

What are your favorite activities or hobbies?

What makes you happy?

If you could have a dream vacation, where would you like to travel to?

What words inspire you? Do you have any quotes you love?

What is your dream job? What would you like to be when you grow up? What kind of work would you like to do?

What kind of skills would you like to have or new activities would you like to try out?

Which famous people (living or dead) inspire you and why?

What kind of sports would you like to be able to do? How much energy would you like to have?

If you could have a special skill to help people, what skill would it be?

What kind of difference do you want to make in this world?

You can also divide the board into four sections. Here are some ideas for what to include: Do: What do you want to do this summer? What do you enjoy doing? What would you like to learn to do? Be: What do you want to be when you grow up? What kind of person do you want to be? (Help them find photos of smiling faces, people helping others, etc.) Go: Where do you dream of going? Where have you already been? What's your favorite place to visit? How will you get there? Love: Who do you love? Family? Pets? What makes you feel loved?



