Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces ﻿Interim Location For Summer Programming

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the location of their summer programming: The School at Columbia, 556 West 100th Street, as Bloomingdale gears up for its summer classes and workshops from July 10th to August 4th, 2023. The announcement comes as Bloomingdale prepares to renovate their space during the summer. The unique facilities at the School at Columbia include two music classrooms, multiple-lesson classrooms, and multi-purpose acoustic spaces.

Bloomingdale offers week-long workshops for piano, strings, and guitar, plus early childhood classes and private lessons to keep students connected through the summer months. Early-bird discounts are available through May 15, and Bloomingdale is also happy to offer financial aid, which can be applied for here. For more information, and to register for classes, please visit Click Here.

SUMMER PROGRAM

Summer Piano Intensive

The Summer Piano Intensive is an immersive program offering piano students the opportunity to participate in a collaborative and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week intensive will be led by BSM's piano faculty, with appearances by special guests. Participants aged 8-16 with at least one year of prior piano experience welcome.

Summer Strings Intensive

The Summer Strings Intensive is an immersive program offering bowed strings students the opportunity to participate in a collaborative and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week intensive will be led by members of Bloomingdale's string faculty, with appearances by special guests. Participants aged 8-16 with at least one year of prior experience of reading notated music on a bowed string instrument are welcome.

Summer Guitar Week

Summer Guitar Week is an immersive program offering guitar students the opportunity to participate in an intensive and performance-focused learning experience. This one-week experience will be led by BSM's guitar faculty, with appearances by special guests. Participants aged 10-16 with prior classical guitar experience welcome.

Toddler's Musical Mornings

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed for toddlers to explore and discover the joy of music and dance. Through the use of songs, simple rhythmic patterns, active movement-based exercises and games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument playing, children will be introduced to the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles and more!

Baby's Musical Mornings

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed to guide babies and caregivers through musical exploration and discovery. Through the use of simple songs, rhythmic exercises, movement, games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument playing, children will begin to learn the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles and more!

Preschool Musical Mornings

Musical Mornings introduces the joys of music-making in a fun and educationally stimulating environment. This class is designed for preschool-aged children to explore and discover the joy of music. Through the use of songs, simple rhythmic patterns, movement, games, musical storytelling, and hands-on instrument, children will be introduced to the building blocks of music, as well as listen to a variety of great musical works. Children will explore instruments ranging from small percussion and drums to glockenspiels, ukuleles, and more!

Intro to Dalcroze

In this class students will have the opportunity to begin developing sensitivity to dynamics and other concepts such as phrasing. Providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies, Dalcroze introduces students to music reading, composition, conducting, and ensemble playing.

Dalcroze Eurythmics

This class teaches students fundamental elements of music, such as rhythm, pitch, meter, and articulation through movement, stories, songs, games, improvisation, and drawing. Dalcroze is also an introduction to ensemble playing, music reading, composition, and conducting, providing valuable building blocks toward further music studies.

Private Lessons

Bloomingdale offers high quality private lessons for students of ages and abilities. Our private lessons are ideal for students looking for a thoroughly personalized and dynamic learning experience. Private one-on-one lessons are available in person as well as online.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives, and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org/