Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Returns June 15
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show returns with another episode of its Quarantine Edition on June 15 at 7:30pm.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show is breaking out of the confines of a theater, and coming to you in the comfort of your own home. Jump online for a night of variety that will include much more than a simple song and dance.
Bindlestiffs Open Stage Variety Show is a non-stop variety show experience that may include world famous magicians, gender bending jugglers, circus legends, trained rats, novelty musicians, aerial artists, wire walkers, sideshow performers, puppeteers, living cartoons, physical comedy, contortionists, performance artists, and more.
Hosted by Keith "Bindlestiff" Nelson, the special Quarantine Edition deals with social distance and isolation head on. Using the tools of video conferencing, Bindlestiff's Open Stage will feature each act live in their own location.
Links to live feed: https://www.facebook.com/Bindlestiff.Cirkus and https://www.youtube.com/bindlestiffcirkus
"Admission" is FREE, but a $12 suggested donation is encouraged. All donations directly support the artists and our organization!
To make a donation:
• Venmo @BindlestiffFamilyCirkus
• Paypal paypal.me/bindlestiff
• Text CIRKUS to 44-321
• Visit http://tiny.cc/BFCdonate
