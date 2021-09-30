Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Continues Free Shows in Queens and Brooklyn

The innovative rolling stage of the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' "Flatbed Follies" will head into Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday, October 2 with two very different performances which are FREE to all.

First stop will be at the 34th Avenue Open Street at 74th Street in Queens with live entertainment starting at 11:30am and "Professor Palshikar's Wonders of Asia" Variety Show beginning at 1:00pm Then the distinctive proscenium stage will head over to the Park Slope 5th Avenue Open Street at 10th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn at 6:30pm to present "A Night of Variety."

Asian-American magician and event host Shreeyash Palshikar teams with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus for the 1:30 PM show in Queens to present an energetic, family-friendly, multi-cultural show celebrating Asian-American artists and the diversity of New York's vibrant ethnic communities. Featured performers include Lina Liu (foot juggling), Liping Zhang (Chinese Opera / Face Change), Sharon Lam (aerialist), Masae Satoshi (traditional Japanese dance), Norihiro Maruta &Lost Samurais (choreographed Japanese sword dance), Randy Kato (cyr wheel) and Shipra Saraogi (contortion). This presentation carries on the tradition of Asian variety artists who have performed in the U.S. for at least two centuries as magicians, acrobats, musicians and dancers.

A very different show will be featured at 6:30 PM when the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' "Flatbed Follies" presents "A Night of Variety" stops in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Hosted by Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson, world class artists including daredevils, clowns, jugglers, acrobats, sword-swallowers, aerialists and more will wow the audience. Pinkie Special (burlesque hula hoop), Magic Brian (comedy conjuring), Zero Boy (vocal cartoonist blending sound and mime), Shreeyash Palshikar (magic), Lina Liu (foot juggling) and Paul Stewart (spinning tops artist) will be featured performers. And then when the sun sets, the mobile "Flatbed Follies" stage transforms into a movie house showing vintage silent comedies with live piano accompaniment from Bob Model. Both performances are free to the public.

"Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has always featured a very diverse roster of variety artists and performances and our October 2 schedule definitely does that. From incredible Asian-American artists to classic circus performances and capping things off with a mobile silent movie house, "Flatbed Follies" continues to bring classic variety to the streets," said Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founder Keith Nelson.

"The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus' Flatbed Follies is putting fun for children of all ages at center stage in New York City's recovery effort, and we are thrilled that these productions are coming to Open Streets in more communities hit hard by the COVID crisis," said NYC DOT Assistant Commissioner for Street Improvement Programs Sean Quinn. "Thanks to our partnership with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, our Open Streets and plazas are continuing to play a leading role in supporting arts organizations and bringing cultural events to New Yorkers."

The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus launched "Flatbed Follies," a new concept in live entertainment, this summer with the aim of employing artists and performers whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID. Through a partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation's Public Space Activations Program, The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus is bringing performing arts to Open Streets and plazas in neighborhoods that were hit hardest by COVID.. The show is relaunched in a new format for the fall and is proud to showcase variety performances by exceptional local talent on the "Flatbed Follies" stage. Additional dates, locations and featured acts will be announced. The program is supported by the New York City Department of Transportation