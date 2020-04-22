Billy Porter Talks CINDERELLA Movie- 'It's Not About Gender. It's About Magic'

In a recent interview with Variety, Billy Porter opened up about his new role in the Cinderella film, for which production is temporarily suspended. Porter, who will play the Fairy Godmother, explained: "We have all these sort of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter. It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, person, whatever you want to call it. That's what it's about."

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello, who plays Cinderella, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film was originally expected to be released in February 2021.





