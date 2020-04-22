Billy Porter Talks CINDERELLA Movie- 'It's Not About Gender. It's About Magic'
In a recent interview with Variety, Billy Porter opened up about his new role in the Cinderella film, for which production is temporarily suspended. Porter, who will play the Fairy Godmother, explained: "We have all these sort of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter. It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, person, whatever you want to call it. That's what it's about."
Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello, who plays Cinderella, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.
The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.
The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.
The film was originally expected to be released in February 2021.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Virtual Celebration of Sondheim's 90th Birthday
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Groban Dedicates 'Hallelujah' to Frontline Workers in Latest #ShowerSongs
Josh Groban is taking singing in the shower to the next level with his newly-launched #ShowerSongs series, in which he takes a moment to dedicate a tu... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)