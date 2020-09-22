Billy Porter Releases 'For What It's Worth (Tracy Young 'Groove for Good” Remix)'

Grammy-winning producer Tracy Young adds her groove-laden, fierce magic to Billy Porter’s cover of the Stephen Stills classic.

GRAMMY®/EMMY®/TONY®-winner Billy Porter has released For What It's Worth (Tracy Young "Groove for Good" Remix). For What It's Worth (Tracy Young "Groove for Good" Remix) is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailer.

Just in time for National Voter Registration Day, Grammy-winning producer TracyYoung adds her groove-laden, fierce magic to Billy Porter's cover of the Stephen Stills classic.

Porter is an Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make next year.

