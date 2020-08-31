Billy Porter Releases 'For What It's Worth' (JLG Remix)
Billy Porter released his cover version of the Buffalo Springfield's 'For What It's Worth' in April 24, 2020.
Billy Porter has released For What It's Worth (JLG Remix). For What It's Worth (JLG Remix) is available on all streaming platforms and digital retailer.
Listen below!
Billy Porter released his incredible cover version of the classic Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" back in April 24, 2020. He covered the song to encourage and support voter registration and voter initiatives across the country. In light of recent events, the song is now organically taking on its original intent as the ultimate protest anthem.
Porter is an Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make next year.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!
Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!...
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge....
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....