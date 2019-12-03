Billy Porter Reacts to Dwyane Wade's Son Zion's Nails & Billy Dee Williams' Gender Fluidity

According to ExtraTV, actor Billy Porter is giving back during the holiday season!

"Extra's" Billy Bush sat down with Porter, who weighed in on the latest headlines and opened up about his career.

The "Pose" star discussed Dwyane Wade's reaction to social media comments over his family's Thanksgiving photos featuring his son Zion wearing a crop top and long fake nails. Wade tweeted, "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in-so I get it. But here's the thing-I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Billy approved of Zion's look, saying, "Work it!" He added, "Why do you read those [comments], why does anybody read those [comments]." While he admitted he reads the comments, too, Porter stressed, "I read it for information, but I don't read it for validation."

Billy also showed his support for 82-year-old legend Billy Dee Williams, best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," who recently revealed he is gender fluid. Porter commented, "Work it out... When somebody like Billy Dee Williams comes out as that, it cracks open a whole different conversation."

Billy, 50, is still on cloud nine after winning an Emmy in September. He said, "I mean... as an artist, it's about the work... I'm not doing this for awards... It is fun to win them, and as a black little sissy boy, its gives me a little bit of power and people want to listen. When you put your awards on the table, then you get a little cash. Some doors start to open that were closed and locked before."

As for how he got his big break on "Pose," Porter explained, "I started actually... saying out loud to anybody who would listen, 'I want Ryan Murphy to see me...' And the day came. I got that telephone call to audition for 'Pose'... It was the wrong part - they auditioned me to be the dance teacher...And I said, 'I think y'all might want me for another part,' and I explained myself to the casting director... and they created the role of Pray Tell for me."

Porter is using his big name in a positive way, teaming up with PayPal for Giving Tuesday. Explaining how to pay it forward, he said, "PayPal will match 10 percent of anything moneywise that you give, but there's also other ways, ya know, like volunteering."

Read the original story at ExtraTV.





Related Articles