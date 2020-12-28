Billy Porter, George C. Wolfe and More Among '101 Black Gay And Queer Men Who Made Impact In 2020'

Native Son has released its list of Black Gay And Queer Men Who Made Impact In 2020. The list celebrates Black men across disciplines who are making history in their respective fields while having a meaningful impact on the world at large.

Among the honorees are legendary director George C. Wolfe, Tony and Emmy-award winner Billy Porter, playwright and activist Jeremy O Harris, Tony-nominated director Robert O'Hara, Tony-nominee and multi-hyphenate artist Colman Domingo, Tony-nominated actor Jeremy Pope, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael R. Jackson, Tony and Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess, and Broadway stage manager and activist Cody Renard.

Other notable theatrical names on the list include Broadway Black/Antonyo Awards founder Drew Shade, JAG Productions founder Jarvis Greene, playwright Jordan Cooper, actor Michael Benjamin Washington, theatre and music artist Mykal Kilgore, theatre director Sahim Ali, actor and activist T. Oliver Reid, and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and playwright Donja R. Love.

Visit NativeSon.us to read all of the profiles, with illustrations by CJ Robinson.

Native Son was created to "harness the collective power of Black gay/queer men with the goal of ensuring that our voices, visibility, and lived experiences are elevated in all of the communities in which we exist and never again disregarded,"