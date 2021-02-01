Bid on the Chance to Win a Vacation on The Broadway Cruise, Featuring Alan Cumming, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess & More!

Calling all Broadway fans! Your favorite stars and creative luminaries are headed to sea on the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise, November 13-17, 2021. Through a special partnership with Charity Buzz, theater fans now have the opportunity to bid on this amazing vacation experience while also supporting the entertainment community that has been strained by worldly events since early 2020. The winning bid will receive an all-expense paid cabin for two on board the Norwegian Gem as it sails from New York City to Bermuda. The auction is scheduled to run through February 4th until 04:00PM EST/1:00PM PST.

The cruise will be the ultimate vacation experience for Broadway fans. This fully immersive adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition through nightly themed concerts, meet and greets, panels that give unique insight into the craft of theater, and the opportunity for guests to become the star of the ship as they perform with the onboard orchestra for their fellow cruisers.

Proceeds from the Charity Buzz auction will directly benefit The Actors Fund. Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund supports the needs of the entertainment community with a variety of services, including emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development and more.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret) and Tony winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) who will each perform multiple unique shows during the cruise. Additional stars include Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Lena Hall (Tony winner for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and even more to be announced.

In addition, Emmy award winning set designer David Korins will present behind the scenes presentations on production design and Tara Rubin Casting will talk about exciting tid bits that will offer a peek behind the curtain of the casting process for legendary shows such as Mamma Mia!, Phantom of the Opera and Six. Makeup Designer Joe Dulude II (Wicked, Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants) will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests. Tony nominated and Olivier Award winning choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Diana, Rock of Ages) will teach daily dance classes on board, and Variety Contributing Editor Gordon Cox will give industry wide insights from covering the business for over 20 years. Noted playwright and record producer Billy Rosenfield will host interactive game shows with guests each night. Of course, a full cast of triple threats will be announced closer to the sailing date.

A Message From Sixthman:

"We encourage all guests to visit www.sixthman.net/assurance for additional information on all measures in place to ensure a safe cruise experience. We continue to explore all options to ensure the safety of guests, crew and the destinations visited."

For anyone interested in the experience who didn't get the winning bid, they can reserve a cabin now by visiting https://www.thebroadwaycruise.com/. Payment plans are available, with deposits starting as low as $250 per person. Visit www.TheBroadwayCruise.com for more information. Guests who book a stateroom before March 31, 2021, will also have the option to add a complimentary beverage package to their reservation.