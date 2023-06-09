Bid on Two Tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.

The Kennedy Center Honors is offering a pair of its coveted tickets to this year's event to raise funds for Playwrights Horizons: https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-sit-among-stars-with-2-coveted-tickets-to-2701103.

The annual star-studded Kennedy Center Honors ceremony honors individuals in the performing arts sector for their lifetime contributions to American culture. The event is scheduled for December 3 this year in Washington, D.C. Past honorees include Carole King, George Lucas, Billy Joel, Oprah Winfrey, Sir Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

In addition to access to the ceremony, the charity auction winners will enjoy drinks and an evening of entertainment at the invitation-only CBS cocktail party before the show, and a gala dinner in the Kennedy Center foyer afterward.

The auction is live on Charitybuzz.com until June 14th, to raise funds for the nonprofit Playwrights Horizons. PH is a writer's theater dedicated to supporting and developing contemporary American playwrights, composers and lyricists, and helping get their work produced. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Adam Greenfield and Managing Director Leslie Marcus, Playwrights Horizons encourages the new work of veteran writers, while nurturing an emerging generation of theater artists.

To support Playwright Horizons and bid to win a dream Kennedy Center experience, please visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/auction-sit-among-stars-with-2-coveted-tickets-to-2701103 by June 14th.