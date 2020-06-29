Bid on Items Donated by Bernadette Peters, Jonathan Groff and More to Support TDF

On Charity Buzz, there are currently three auctions online supporting TDF's Lifeline Campaign! You can find all 3 auctions HERE.

Bernadette Peters donated unique memorabilia from her run as Dolly Levi in "Hello, Dolly!" - which include a broach she wore, a handkerchief she used and left a lipstick imprint on and a Dolly Levi business card - signed by Ms. Peters on the back.

Bidders could win a personal Monologue Class with Kathleen Chalfant. Ms. Chalfant (who also volunteers as a mentor in the TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project) is offering helping someone get to the next level with 30 minutes of monologue instruction via Zoom!

And Jonathan Groff will record 2 personal 5-minute voice messages as his characters Kristoff and Sven from Frozen and King George from Hamilton for the lucky bidder or someone else they designate.

If you'd like to donated directly to TDF's Lifeline Campaign whose goal is to raise $1million ($623,000 raised so far), go to: give.tdf.org

