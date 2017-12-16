Bid Now to Win A Magical Visit to FROZEN on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

Bid to win 4 tickets to Disney's Frozen on Broadway plus a backstage tour with cast member Ashley Blanchet! Additionally, you'll take home a show poster signed by the entire cast!

Created for the stage by an award-winning team, this stunning new production comes alive on Broadway with twice as many songs as the original film!

Donated by: Ashley Blanchet

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Feb 23, 2018 to May 01, 2018

Feb 23, 2018 to May 01, 2018 Experience blackout dates: First Preview, Opening Night and Closing Night.

Additional Details

Participant must be at least 8 years old.

Valid for 4 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Winner will receive the poster at the performance.

Lot #1432801

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

