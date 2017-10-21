Betty Buckley to Host NYC Workshop, Perform on Long Island and More

Following her co-starring role in M. Night Shyamalan's hit film Split and the release of her new album Story Songs, Betty Buckley - Tony Award winner, Theater Hall of Fame 2012 honoree and legendary Broadway star - will offer a five-day Song Interpretation & Monologue Intensive Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio from October 2 to 6.

One of the foremost professional theatre studios in New York City, established in 1969, T. Schreiber has been a home and training ground for many artists who have gone on to successful careers in theatre, film, and television. Buckley will assist aspiring artists, educators and experienced performers in the craft of singing, acting and storytelling.

Ms. Buckley shares her expertise and guides her students through a methodology that facilitates audience connection through songs and monologues. Her emotional connection to songs and audiences is renowned, and that very connection is at the heart of what Ms. Buckley imparts to her students. A teacher for 40 years, Ms. Buckley's workshop is a must for people who want to perfect their ability to effectively communicate in their performance, their work and their relationships. The class also welcomes observers who participate in all aspects of the class except the individual coaching by Ms. Buckley.

Class dates are October 2 to 6 from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. An accompanist will be provided. For further details and to apply to the workshop, prospective participants should contact T. Schreiber Studio at (212) 741-0209 or email info@tschreiber.org.

Buckley will also perform Story Songs at The Tilles Center on Long Island (October 7, tickets HERE) and introduce Story Songs #2 - a new collection of music arriving on the heels of her nationally-acclaimed album, Story Songs - at Joe's Pub at the Public in New York (October 12-15, tickets HERE).

Other upcoming concert dates include Broken Arrow PAC in Broken Arrow, OK (October 21, tickets HERE) and The Wall Street Theater in Norwalk, CT (November 4, tickets HERE).

