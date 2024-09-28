Betty Buckley, Bryan Batt, and More Set for CATS4KAMALA Online Fundraising Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, Oct 9th at 7 pm EST through Nov 1 members from the Broadway, Los Angeles, National, and International companies of Cats, the landmark Tony Award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will present CATS4KAMALA, A New Day Has Begun! a fundraising event for the Harris/Walz campaign.

To RSVP visit https://bit.ly/3TJzFrM

The online event will feature Tony Award-winner, Betty Buckley, SAG Award-winner Bryan Batt, Manhattan's Theatre District City Councilman, Erik Bottcher, and Chief of Staff, Carl Wilson. Award-winning director Jonathan S. Cerullo produces and directs this event along with cast members from the Broadway, National, and International tours featuring Deborah Athens, Anthony Vincent Bova, Jen Cody, Adrea Gibbs, Sydney James Harcourt, Austin Jetton, Donna King, Kris Longwell, Karen Longwell, Kari Nicolaisen, James A. Rocco, Randy Slovacek, Linden Waddell and Matt Zarley will appear personally speaking about what concerns them the most. The event idea was inspired by associate producer Melinda Buckley and original music has been composed by David Geist.

Cerullo, along with his castmates, who produced their last onlive event, when approached immediately said, “Whatever you are going to ask me my answer is yes”. He created this by asking a straightforward question, “What concerns you the most”. Members have responded in the most heartfelt ways, which is sure to be a passionate event.

The impulse for this event grew from the comment made by JC Vance about the Democrats being run by “childless cat ladies”. This statement has since become viral with outcries from celebrities Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston. Aniston denounced and criticized the comment by expressing, on her Instagram post, "All I can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

The cast of the National 3 company of Cats has had a history and dedication of community service beginning with their “A Singular Sensation, Tribute to Michael Bennett” right at the beginning of the AIDS crisis and most recently taking up “paws” to create CATS4COVID, With Love Now and Forever. This online event was viewed by over 3,000 and raised close to $22,000 for Broadway Cares Covid Emergency Relief Program.

Noran Dolan and Flora Stamatiades of Broadway for Harris are supporting this fundraiser which promises to be an inspirational event to raise donations for the Harris/Walz campaign.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down-ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community, and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 80 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, marketing specialists, artists, stage managers, crew and other professionals from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.

This will be streamed on YouTube for updates and to reserve your spot today please visit: https://bit.ly/3TJzFrM