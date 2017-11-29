Bette Midler's Final HELLO, DOLLY! Performance Will Benefit The Actor's Fund

Scott Rudin and The Actors Fund announced today that Bette Midler's final performance in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly!, will benefit The Actors Fund.

This benefit performance will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 8:00 pm, and will cap an extraordinary and historic run for Ms. Midler, who received universal raves for her performance, as well as all of the most prestigious honors in the American theater, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. The benefit will also mark David Hyde Pierce's final turn in his Tony-nominated performance as Horace Vandergelder.

Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa said, "When Scott Rudin suggested making Bette Midler's final performance in Hello, Dolly! a benefit for The Actors Fund, my jaw hit the floor. For such a historic moment on Broadway to directly support our vital programs is a humbling thought. This night will be one for the ages."

Tickets for the special benefit performance will go on sale soon and will range from $250 - $10,000. Tickets that include a private pre-show reception at 6:00 pm start at $5,000. Members of The Actors Fund will receive advance notification and the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public. Note: Membership in The Actors Fund does not guarantee a ticket to the performance. For details and updates, visit www.actorsfund.org/HelloDolly.

Following this benefit performance, Hello, Dolly! will resume performances on Saturday evening, January 20, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and four-time Tony nominee Victor Garber, in advance of a Thursday, February 22 official opening at the Shubert Theatre.

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! is the most coveted ticket of the year, with audiences rushing to see the "historic event" (Rolling Stone) that has left "tears on the cheeks of critics" (The Washington Post). In addition to Tonys for Best Musical Revival and Ms. Midler's for Best Actress in a Musical, the production received Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel) and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto) and has set an unparalleled string of box office records, holding the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history, and breaking the Shubert Theatre box office record and The Shubert Organization record over and over and over and over again.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Actors Fund Special Performances are among the most thrilling theatrical experiences and the hottest tickets in town. Broadway and Off-Broadway companies generously give their time and talent to raise funds to help those in need in the creative community by adding these special shows to their already rigorous schedules, and perform for audiences full of their peers from the entertainment community.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Related Articles