Bette Midler in Talks to Star as Bella Abzug in Gloria Steinem Biopic

Bette Midler is in talks to play politician Bella Abzug in the Gloria Steinem biopic, "The Glorias: A Life on the Road," according to Variety. Midler will star opposite Julianne Moore in the film. Alicia Vikander is in talks to play Steinem in her 20s and 30s.

The film is being directed by Julie Taymor for June Pictures with Sarah Ruhl adapting the screenplay from Steinhem's memoir.

June Pictures' Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards will be executive producers.

Steinem became a leading spokeswoman for the feminist movement in the 1960s and '70s. She and Abzug, Shirley Chisholm, and Betty Friedan founded the National Women's Political Caucus.

Abzug was a New York-based attorney with the nickname "Battling Bella." She was an early participant in the antiwar group Women Strike for Peace and went on to become a U.S. representative for three terms between 1971 and 1977 after campaigning on the slogan, "This woman's place is in the House - the House of Representatives."

Read the original article on Variety.

Related Articles