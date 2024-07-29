Betsy Wolfe to Depart & JULIET in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Betsy Wolfe will play her final performance as 'Anne Hathaway' in & Juliet on Broadway on October 20th, 2024.

Wolfe originated the role in the Broadway production, which opened in November 2022.

Wolfe took to Instagram to share the news, stating:

"I knew this day would eventually come and it would be a hard one. It is with a heavy, but full heart that I announce my final show at & Juliet will be October 20th, 2024.

Playing Anne in & Juliet has been a lifelong dream come true. Before this show people would ask “what’s your favorite role” and I’d often say “it hasn’t been written yet.” Then I read the hilariously moving script by David West Read and the rest is history.

I perform every single night with a grateful heart knowing how blessed I am to play the incomparable Anne, alongside my amazing castmates, current and past, and for so long.

I’ve been a part of this show’s out-of-town Toronto run, two marvelous years on Broadway, and the show’s 9 Tony nominations (including my very own - a childhood dream come true)!

I am so deeply proud of this show. Playing Anne has left an indelible mark of happiness on my heart and I will miss our audiences, the fans, my friends, and singing this score by the insanely wonderful Max Martin every night. I will be putting up pics and videos and bits from my time and more thoughts in the following months but in the meantime, I hope to see you all at the Sondheim again soon 🩷betsy"

