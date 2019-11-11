Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO

Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning composer Scott Evan Davis and a book by Jay Kuo (Allegiance), Lorenzo Thione (Allegiance), and Davis. Indigo will be directed by Schele Williams (Motown, the upcoming revival of Disney's Aida) with musical direction and arrangements by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins, An American in Paris).

Indigo tells the story of Emma, a 16-year-old non-verbal girl with autism. Although Emma does not speak to any of the other characters on stage, the audience is uniquely able to hear and understand her inner thoughts and hopes. Emma's life is turned upside down when her father suddenly dies, leaving her adrift and alone in the system. Social services ultimately connect her to Elaine, a godmother of sorts to Emma, who suffers from early onset Alzheimer's. With Emma unable to speak, and Elaine unable to fully remember her, the burden of caring for both falls to Elaine's daughter Beverly and her reluctant husband, Rick. Emma's sudden and unexpected arrival forces Beverly and Rick to confront the past and learn whether they are capable of becoming the family she desperately needs. With three generations of women, each seeking to break through and reach beyond the limitations of mind and memory, Indigo is a story about connection and the bonds of family, tested by the most challenging circumstances.

Betsy Wolfe leads the ensemble cast which also features Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), Telly Leung (Allegiance, Aladdin), Sally Mayes (She Loves Me), Q. Smith (Come From Away), and newcomer Madison Kopec, who was cast after a nationwide casting call searching specifically for actors identifying on the autism spectrum.

Stephanie Clark serves as the Stage Manager, with Shannon Slaton providing sound design. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley and General Management is provided by The Charlotte Wilcox Company.

The developmental reading will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 3:00pm and Friday, November 15 at 11:00am.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





